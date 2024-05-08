Alia Bhatt beats Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian to become ‘most visible attendee’ at Met Gala

New York: Alia Bhatt became the ‘most visible’ celebrity at the Met Gala. Alia made her second Met Gala appearance ever at Monday evening do in New York, setting social media on fire with her pictures, videos and her stunning Sabyasachi saree.

As per a report on influencer marketing platform Lefty, Alia and Sabyasachi left behind the biggest celebrities, influencers and brands when it came to visibility. Alia Bhatt beat Kendall Jenner (2), Kylie Jenner (3), Kim Kardashian (5), and even Doja Cat in her towel (15). Sabyasachi beat Burberry and even Oscar de la Renta.