Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Campaign In Rayagada Today

Rayagada: Campaigning for elections is on peak in Odisha as polls are approaching. Meanwhile, today, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Odisha’s Rayagada to campaign and appeals public to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to information given by officials, the union minister will join a public meeting along with Koraput BJP candidates. Reportedly, he will join the meeting at 3.40 pm at Barijhula of Rayagada.

Meanwhile, over 30 thousand party workers and leaders are set to be present in the meeting. Likewise Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.