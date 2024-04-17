Alaya F: There’s nothing more terrifying than dancing with Tiger Shroff!

Mumbai: With her latest big-ticket release, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Alaya F stepped into a new territory of romantic genre, sharing the screen space with the dynamic Tiger Shroff. As she embarked on this exciting journey shining in the commercial space, Alaya found herself facing exhilarating challenges and delightful experiences, marking a significant milestone in her budding career.

Alaya is not only considered as the one of the film’s major USPs but also the industry and critics strongly believe that she has killed it with her stunning presence and remarkable acting prowess as hacker Pam in the film.

Reflecting on her memorable moments from the film, Alaya fondly recalls her first encounter with the electrifying energy of Tiger on the set of the song “Rang Ishq Ka”. “It was the first song I shot for the film and I remember being really terrified. Firstly, I was dancing with Tiger and there’s nothing more terrifying than that because he’s just such an incredible dancer. But once I did a few takes and calmed down, I realized I was having a lot of fun.”

“While filming a romantic montage for the song, I was so clueless! I literally looked at Tiger and said ‘I have no idea what to do’. To which he very sweetly said, ‘just follow my lead’. And so that’s what I did, I just followed his lead and I remember feeling so happy with the result when I saw the monitor after the shot was done! I was freaking out on the inside but trying to stay calm on the outside, he really helped put me at ease! I had a lot of fun on that song,” she adds.

Needless to say, Alaya’s chemistry with Tiger has been hugely appreciated by the cinephiles who want to see more of them pairing together.

As Alaya gracefully navigated the intricacies of romance on-screen, she embraced the challenges with grace, leaving an indelible impression with her endearing performance. With each step, she continues to evolve and grow as an artist, unafraid to venture into uncharted territory and explore the depths of her talent.

Looking ahead, Alaya is set to embark on her next cinematic adventure in ‘SRI’, a biopic that promises to showcase her versatility and depth as an actor. While she has literally killed it in ‘BMCM’, Alaya looks adorable in the latest song from ‘SRI’. Sharing the screen with the talented Rajkummar Rao, she is poised to entertain audiences once again and solidify her status as a powerhouse performer in Bollywood.