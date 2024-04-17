OSDA, Meesho, WSC Join Forces to Empower Entrepreneurs Through SWAKALPA Training Program

Bhubaneswar: Meesho, India’s only true e-commerce marketplace, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), Government of Odisha and the World Skill Center (WSC), Bhubaneswar.

The partnership was facilitated by Palladium Consulting India Pvt Ltd, the lead implementation partner of the “SWAKALPA” program. The SWAKALPA program is expected to benefit 10,000 individuals, with 1,000 selected for comprehensive mentorship and enterprise setup support. This collaborative initiative aims to create a sustainable ecosystem for micro & nano entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals in Odisha, addressing unemployment and underemployment among youth and promoting gender equality.

Meesho will work closely with the OSDA, WSC and Palladium to execute the SWAKALPA program. The program comprises 104 hours of entrepreneurship training, followed by an extensive 6-month mentorship period and setting up of enterprises.

As part of this partnership, Meesho will facilitate the smooth onboarding of entrepreneurs trained under Swakalpa onto the Meesho platform. This will include providing them with assistance and resources to navigate the onboarding process and ensure a quick and hassle-free launch of their online businesses. To equip entrepreneurs with the necessary skills to thrive on the Meesho platform, there will be dedicated training sessions covering essential aspects of online selling, such as marketing, customer service, and order fulfillment. These sessions will empower entrepreneurs to confidently manage their online stores and attract a wider customer base.

Shri. Pinaki Patnaik, Additional Secretary, SDTE and COO, WSC, Government of Odisha, expressed, “We are confident that through the partnership with MESSHO, new markets and opportunities for our entrepreneurs will open up here in Odisha. We firmly believe that by connecting local businesses to broader markets, we can empower our entrepreneurs and drive economic growth in our state. This collaboration with MEESHO is in line with our vision of fostering entrepreneurship and online business through programs like SWAKALPA, implemented by Palladium.”.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sanjeev Barnwal, Founder and CTO, Meesho said, “We are excited to collaborate with the Odisha government on this impactful initiative. SWAKALPA aligns perfectly with Meesho’s mission of empowering small businesses and creating opportunities for individuals across India. By providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, platform and market access, we believe we can contribute significantly to Odisha’s economic development and create a thriving ecosystem for micro and nano enterprises.”

Mr. Sandeep Lanjewar, Director, Palladium spoke about the partnership: “Really happy that Palladium was able to facilitate the collaboration of Odisha Skill Development Authority, Government of Odisha with a renowned e-commerce player like Meesho for the Swakalpa program. It signifies a remarkable leap forward in creating fresh avenues for Swakalpa entrepreneurs to expand their market presence. With a shared vision, OSDA endeavours to showcase the exquisite and distinctive products crafted by Swakalpa’s entrepreneurs on Meesho’s online marketing and shopping platform. With Meesho’s robust digital presence coupled with OSDA’s comprehensive mentorship in the program, we are poised for a promising partnership ahead, unlocking boundless opportunities for the growth of a diverse array of entrepreneurs in Odisha.”

With a focus on building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, the “SWAKALPA” program holds immense promise for the future of Odisha’s youth. Through this strategic partnership, Meesho and the Odisha government are paving the way for a future where aspiring entrepreneurs have the support and resources they need to thrive in the digital age.