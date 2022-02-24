Air India Flight Returns To Delhi As Ukraine Closes Airspace

New Delhi: An Air India aircraft flying to Ukraine to bring home Indians is turning back for Delhi after Ukraine said it has closed its airspace amid Russian military operations in its eastern breakaway areas. Thousands of Indians are waiting to fly back home from Ukraine amid a conflict with Russia.

The Air India flight decided to turn back to Delhi after a NOTAM, or notice to airmen, was sent to all flights heading to Ukraine.

With large-scale military operations unfolding in eastern Ukraine, commercial flights would be at a very high risk due to the chaotic nature of the airspace, which would likely be crowded with military anti-aircraft activity.