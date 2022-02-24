Three Cows Charred To Death In Fire Mishap In Cuttack

Cuttack: At least three cows were charred to death in a fire mishap at Bhimdaspur under Salepur block of Cuttack district late Wednesday night.

According to reports, a massive fire that broke out in a shed belonged to Alekh Chandra Biswal of the village. Two rooms of his house were also gutted in the fire.

On receiving information, the firefighters from Salepur rushed to the spot and doused the flames with the help of locals. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.