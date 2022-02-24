Miscreant Decamps With Ballot Papers, Polling Disrupted

Bhadrak: Polling process was disrupted in Katasahi panchayat here after a miscreant allegedly decamped with ballot papers during the fifth and final phase of Panchayat Polls today.

According to reports, the incident took place at Katasahi panchayat Ward no.1 in Dhamnagar block.

A total of 41,88,382 voters will exercise their franchise during the fifth phase of the three-tier panchayat polls in 48 blocks. The polling will be held at a total of 13,514 booths in 131 Zilla Parishad zones and 975 Gram Panchayats during this phase.