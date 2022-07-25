Actor Rajinikanth Honoured By I-Tax Dept For Paying His Taxes On Regular Basis

New Delhi: Actor Rajinikanth has been honoured by the Income Tax department in Chennai for paying his taxes on a regular basis.

On Sunday, Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, took to Instagram and shared the update.

“Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather,” she captioned the post, adding a few pictures of herself receiving the samman patra.

Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled Jailer. The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role.