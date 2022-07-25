Prakruti Mishra is neither blackmailing me nor troubling me: Babushaan

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Tanmay Mohanty alias Babushaan’s wife Trupti Satpathy, who got into an ugly fight with Prakruti Mishra, on Saturday, accused the actress of creating disturbances in their marital life.

Meanwhile, Babushaan Mohanty released yet another video clarifying that Prakruti Mishra is neither blackmailing me nor troubling me, refuting the allegations of his mother Aparajita Mohanty in connection with the fiasco involving him, his wife Trupti Satpathy, and actor Prakruti Mishra.

“The person in the video is my good friend. Neither has she blackmailed me nor has taken any money from me or is harassing me. She has been supporting me always,” said Babushaan.