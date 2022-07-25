Odisha reports 739 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 739 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 95 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 24th July

New Positive Cases: 739

Of which 0-18 years: 95

In quarantine: 432

Local contacts: 307

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 20

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 17

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 34

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 4

13. Jajpur: 4

14. Jharsuguda: 18

15. Kalahandi: 10

16. Kandhamal: 11

17. Kendrapada: 5

18. Keonjhar: 12

19. Khurda: 138

20. Koraput: 12

21. Mayurbhanj: 84

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 22

24. Nuapada: 8

25. Puri: 11

26. Rayagada: 15

27. Sambalpur: 113

28. Sonepur: 15

29. Sundargarh: 114

30. State Pool: 32

As per data:

New recoveries: 778

Cumulative tested: 32519009

Positive: 1307249

Recovered: 1290663

Active cases: 7400