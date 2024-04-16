Absconding Prisoner Found Hanging In Jajpur Forest

Bhubaneswar: The body of Sukra Munda, a prisoner who had escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack while receiving treatment, was discovered hanging in Giringamali forest under Kaliapani police jurisdiction in Jajpur district on Tuesday.

Sukra Munda, who had been serving a life sentence at Athagarh Radharamanpur Model Jail for a murder conviction, had been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital due to illness.

Despite efforts by the police to apprehend Sukra, he managed to flee from the hospital during his treatment on Monday.

After receiving information, the police promptly arrived at Giringamali forest in Jajpur district and found Sukra’s body hanging from a tree. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine whether it was a case of murder or suicide.