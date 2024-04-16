2 Arrested For Firing At Salman Khan Home

Mumbai: Mumbai police has arrested two shooters who fired at actor Salman Khan’s house in the city on Sunday, officials said.

Vicky Sahab Gupta and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal – who are from Bihar – were arrested in Gujarat’s Bhuj last evening.

The accused were hiding in a temple in Bhuj when police arrested them after a tip-off, officials said.

The two men who came on a motorbike fired four rounds outside Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments, where the actor lives, on Sunday morning at around 5 am and fled.

CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks. Additionally, the clip showed them firing towards the actor’s home.

The accused had bought a second-hand bike from Raigad district to reach Mr Khan’s residence. They travelled to Mumbai on that bike from Panvel where they had rented a house for a month.

Both men, according to police sources, are part of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi is currently in Tihar Jail for his involvement in several high-profile murder cases including that of musician Sidhu Moose Wala and Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Following the gunfire incident outside Mr Khan’s residence, Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, claimed responsibility in an online post, describing it as a “preview” and issuing a warning to the Bollywood actor.

The motorbike, which was abandoned near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from the actor’s house, was registered in the name of a man living in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, officials said.

The man had recently sold the two-wheeler, assistant commissioner of police Panvel Ashok Rajput said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reached out to the actor, offering assurances of unwavering support and a commitment to upholding the rule of law.