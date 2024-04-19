7 Places Record Temperatures In Odisha Of Above 40°C

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in Jharsuguda was recorded at a sizzling 43.8°C on Friday making it the hottest city in Odisha said the latest update of the MeT (Meteorological Centre) in Bhubaneswar.

Sambalpur was the second hottest city in Odisha at 42.4°C and the third hottest in Odisha was Keonjhar at 42.2°C. Temperature by 2:30 pm today said that Bhubaneswar was at 41.4°C.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Odisha is likely to continue suffering extreme heat-wave for the next 48 hours. Additionally, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued orange warning for extreme heat-wave in 18 districts of Odisha.

Temperatures recorded at 2:30 pm today:

Jharsuguda : 43.8°C

Sambalpur: 42.4°C

Keonjhar: 42.2°C

Chandbali: 42.2°C

Hirakud: 42°C

Rourkela: 41.8°C

Bhubaneswar: 41.4°C

Balasore: 39.4°C

Paradip: 34.8°C

Puri: 34.4°C

Gopalpur: 33.6°C