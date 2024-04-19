Two Dead, 7 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi In Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: At least 2 persons died and seven others went missing after the boat ferrying them capsized in Mahanadi river at Saradha in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district on Friday.

According to reports, nearly 50 persons including children and women were travelling in the boat from Banjhapalli area in Bargarh district. However, the boat capsized near Saradha in Lakhanpur.

Some local fishermen spotted the boat capsizing immediately reached out for help and managed to rescue 40 persons. But several others went missing in the river.an infant was rescued unharmed.

Reportedly, the locals recovered the dead body of a woman, identified as Radhika Nisad, a native of Chhattisgarh.