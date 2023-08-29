5T Secretary Visits Jajpur; Interacts With Mission Shakti Groups & College Students

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian today visited Jajpur district and interacted with the Mission Shakti Groups and Colleges students.

Pandian discussed with the Mission Shakti groups on their activities and support required for transforming the SHGs into SMEs. He assured all government support to the Mission Shakti movement. He said that Mission Shakti is very close to the heart of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik due to its impact on the socio-economic empowerment of women. Mission Shakti will be further strengthened by providing permanent buildings at the GP, block and district level and mobility support to the district level staff for better reach to all parts of the district. He also informed that the government has decided to hand over all unused government buildings to the Mission Shakti groups for their activities. He directed the Collector to facilitate awareness about interest-free loans and also to organise loan melas at the Panchayat level.

Later, Sh Pandian interacted with the college students of Jajpur district. He informed them regarding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s approval for the inclusion of 76 higher secondary schools and 50 Degree colleges of the district under the 5T transformation programme for Rs 61.5 Crores. He conveyed the vision of the Chief Minister for creating a “Nua Odisha” and efforts towards transformation of the state. He emphasised that the students will be the main force towards making a “Nua Odisha”. He motivated them to aim high and work hard to achieve their goals.

He assured support of the government towards providing them with all the facilities for their studies. He encouraged them to focus on personality development. Physical fitness and mental strength are key parameters of success. He asked them to exercise for at least 30 min every day and do meditation for 15 min daily.

Sh Pandian discussed with the students regarding the college development. He also emphasised that the students should focus on their academics and not get influenced by friends into bad habits. He asked them not to get addicted to Alcohol, smoking, drugs or even social media and to spend their time and energies positively towards their career development.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, Sh Chakravarti Singh Rathore, IAS, Collector & DM, Jajpur, Sh Shri Vinit Agrawal, IPS, S.P., Jajpur and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.