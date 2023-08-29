Reduction in gas prices will increase ease of living for our sisters: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a decision to reduce LPG cylinder price by 200 rupees per cylinder for all LPG consumers i.e. 33 crore connections. Shri Modi said that the festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to enhance happiness in our family.

PM Ujjwala Yojana consumers will continue to get the subsidy of ₹200/cylinder in their accounts.

Government has also approved 75 lakh additional PM Ujjwala connections, which will take total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crores.

Responding to X threads of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, the Prime Minister posted on X;