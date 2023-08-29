Reduction in gas prices will increase ease of living for our sisters: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a decision to reduce LPG cylinder price by 200 rupees per cylinder for all LPG consumers i.e. 33 crore connections.
Shri Modi said that the festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to enhance happiness in our family.
PM Ujjwala Yojana consumers will continue to get the subsidy of ₹200/cylinder in their accounts.
Government has also approved 75 lakh additional PM Ujjwala connections, which will take total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crores.
Responding to X threads of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, the Prime Minister posted on X;
रक्षाबंधन का पर्व अपने परिवार में खुशियां बढ़ाने का दिन होता है। गैस की कीमतों में कटौती होने से मेरे परिवार की बहनों की सहूलियत बढ़ेगी और उनका जीवन और आसान होगा। मेरी हर बहन खुश रहे, स्वस्थ रहे, सुखी रहे, ईश्वर से यही कामना है। https://t.co/RwM1a1GIKd
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2023
