5T Framework: Odisha Initiates Measure To Augment Capacity Of Development Authorities

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to streamline urban planning services in the State under the 5T framework, the Government has initiated a series of transformative measures in recent times. The latest is a reform in the institutional setup which is intended to augment the capacity of the Development Authorities.

In all the Municipal Corporations except Bhubaneswar, the Commissioners have been designated as the Vice-Chairpersons, which will not only add to the strength of the Development Authorities by bringing decision-making closer to the local senior functionaries, it will also fast-track delivery of town planning services to the citizens in a time-bound manner.

The alignment of the Municipal Corporations and the Planning Authorities will improve the efficacy of the institutions by optimization of the resources.

Notifications have been issued by the Government in the H&UD Department in respect of the Sambalpur Development Authority and Rourkela Development Authority today.

The government has already migrated to a state-of-the-art and modern online platform, SUJOG for the delivery of hassle-free municipal services including Building Plan Approval.

These progressive initiatives are expected to bring Urban Governance closer to the people and enhance the quality of service.