DVF Constable in Vigilance Net after Caught with Rs 6 Lakh Cash in Odisha’s Boudh

Boudh: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended a constable of the District Voluntary Force (DVF) in Boudh district after Rs 6 lakh cash was seized from him near Baghiapada Out-post under Town Police Station limits.

Acting on reliable inputs regarding the collection of huge cash by DVF Constable Harish Chandra Sahu as illegal gratification from Ganja dealers, cultivators and traders to facilitate the cannabis trade, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of the personnel.

This afternoon, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted him near Baghiapada Out-post and seized Rs 6 lakh from his possession.

Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches were conducted at Govt. the residential quarter of Sahu located at Balasinga in Boudh, his house in his native village Kantamal Deoladuguri and the house of a relative at Jagannath Prasad Panchubhuti in Ganjam.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS case No.20 dt.01.11.2023 U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against DVF Constable Harish Chandra Sahu. He has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. The investigation of the case is in progress, said the Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack.