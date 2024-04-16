BJP Announces Candidates For 21 Assembly Constituencies In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced candidates for 21 Assembly Constituencies in Odisha for the upcoming elections.

While former Union Minister Dilip Ray, who recently received a breather from the Delhi High Court in a coal scam, has been fielded from Rourkela Assembly seat, Surama Padhy will contest from Ranpur seat in the ensuing Assembly election in Odisha.

Here’s the list of 21 candidates announced by the BJP for Odisha: