5T Chairman Reviews Progress of Major Development Projects in Gajapati, Participates in Nua-O Fest

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian visited Gajapati district to review the progress of various developmental works and interact with students and the general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Gajapati Stadium and interacted with students of all colleges of Gajapati. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Pandian emphasised that students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He said that the college transformation projects in the district will be completed by February.

The 5T Chairman reviewed the progress of nine bridges with a total cost of Rs 54 crore which were sanctioned after the last visit to the district in May 2023.

Later, he also reviewed other major projects in the district, including the Chheligada Irrigation project at a total cost of Rs 996 crores; Mega Piped water Supply projects to Rayagada block at a total cost of Rs 180.5 crores; Paralakhemundi Bypass Road for Rs 54 crores; Development of different Waterfalls and viewpoints at a total cost of Rs 13.5 crores; Development of Jeerango Monastery for Rs 2.68 crores and development of different major temples of the district.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Gajapati District in May 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

Pandian interacted with the public at Kashinagar and Ramagiri, received their grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.