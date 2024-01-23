ECoR Achieves 200 Million Ton Freight Loading In Just 295 Days

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has surpassed all records of Indian Railways in Freight Loading in the Financial Year 2023-24. From 1st April 2023 to 22nd January 2024, the zone loaded 202.111 million tons of freight, shattering the earlier record of the highest Freight Loading of 191.39 MT loaded in the last fiscal, i.e. in the 2022-23 fiscal. By this, ECoR became the 1st Zone to cross the Milestone of 200 Million Tonne of loading for the 5th time in a row. The three divisions of the ECoR have contributed greatly to the stupendous feat achieved by it.

During the financial year 2023-24, East Coast Railway has loaded 121.747 MT of Coal, 10.65MT of Raw Materials to Steel Plants, 16.398 MT of Pig Iron & Finished Steel, 24.018 MT of Iron Ore, 1.192 MT of Cement, 2.415 mt of Food Grains, 5.235 MT of Fertilizers, 2.425 MT of Mineral Oil, 3.774 MT of freight in Containers and 14.358 MT of other goods.

This remarkable loading has been achieved despite various challenges through the remarkable performance of ECoR with proper planning and coordination with government sectors and Industries.

ECoR under the leadership of its General Manager Manoj Sharma achieved the remarkable feat. The General Manager has been instrumental in motivating its workforce right from day one. Right thinking with a positive Attitude and continuous hard work has been the hallmark of this zone.