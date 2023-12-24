Odia Girl Suman Shines In Telugu Movie Industry

Koraput: Suman Khilo, a tribal girl from Koraput district acted in a south blockbuster movie ‘Mangalavaaram’, directed by Ajay Bhupati.

Suman hails from Semiliguda in Koraput district. She was seen in several Telugu and Tamil movies in small characters before. But in this blockbuster movie, she has played an important role.

The movie, produced by Mudra Media Wax and A creation is going to be release in five languages including Hindi and Telugu.

Suman started her schooling career in Semiliguda and completed her diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Fashion Designing in Bhubaneswar. Suman won many titles like Miss Pretty Odisha in 2016 and Miss Support Odisha in 2017. Later, she moved to Hyderabad to pursue a career in film industry. It is expected that Suman’s role in the movie can bring a big change in her career.