5T Chairman Holds High Level Meeting ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the inauguration of the much-awaited Srimandir Parikrama project on January 17, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian on Monday visited Puri and held a high-level meeting.

The 5T Chairman held a detailed discussion with the sevayats at the meeting, which was held at Niladri Bhakta Niwas.

EIT Secretary cum OSD to CM, Principal Secretary of Information & Public Relations Department Sanjay Kumar Singh, SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das, IGP (Central Range) Ashish Kumar Singh, Puri Collector Samarth Verma, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh and other senior officials were present in the meeting.