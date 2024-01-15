Odisha CM Appeals People To Celebrate Inauguration Of Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged everyone to dedicate themselves to the devotion of Lord Jagannath on the day of Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration on January 17.

The Odisha CM has asked people to Light diyas (earthen lamps), blow Conch shells, Offer Prayers, Do Kirtan, and sing devotional hymns, on the day of Parikrama Prakalpa Inauguration.

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ଆମ ସଂସ୍କୃତି, ପରମ୍ପରା, ଚେତନାର ଆଧାର। ତାଙ୍କ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଆସନ୍ତା ଜାନୁୟାରୀ ୧୭ ତାରିଖରେ 'ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ପରିକ୍ରମା' ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ଲୋକାର୍ପିତ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି। ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ଦିନଟିକୁ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟରେ ସମର୍ପଣ କରି ଏହି ଉତ୍ସବରେ ଆନନ୍ଦ, ଭକ୍ତି ଓ ସମର୍ପଣ ଭାବ ସହ ସାମିଲ ହେବା। ସବୁ ସେହି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ… pic.twitter.com/2JIW3rlMIc — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 15, 2024

The Odisha government has declared January 17, the day of the dedication of Shree Jagannath Parikrama project in Puri, as a public holiday.

The corridor project includes parking places, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, toilets, clock rooms, and other visitors’ amenities in and around the Jagannath temple in Puri.

All government offices, schools, and colleges of the state will be closed on Wednesday, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced this to facilitate people’s participation in the inauguration of the Jagannath temple heritage corridor project at Puri, it said.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has invited representatives from 90 religious shrines and institutions across the country to attend the function on January 17.