Blood-Soaked Body Of Minor Boy Recovered Under Bridge In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The blood-soaked body of a minor boy was recovered under a bridge in Kolhahundula village under Joda police station in Keonjhar district on Tuesday. The deceased hailed from Jamukundia village.

Locals first spotted the body under the bridge. Also, a stone soaked with blood was found near the dead body. It is suspected that the boy was brutally killed and then thrown away.

On intimation, the Joda police reached the scene and seized the body for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched into this matter.