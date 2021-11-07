58 Minors Among 318 New Covid Cases In Odisha Below 18 Years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 318 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 58 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 62,842 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.50%.

Among the new cases, 186 are in quarantine and 132 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1043469 with 3209 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bhadrak: 6

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 31

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kendrapada: 6

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 139

17. Koraput: 5

18. Malkangiri: 4

19. Mayurbhanj: 4

20. Nayagarh: 1

21. Puri: 9

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 21

24. Sundargarh: 10

25. State Pool: 31