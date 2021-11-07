India reports 10,853 daily new Covid cases and 526 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 10,853 new cases, 526 deaths and 12,432 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload of the country stands at 1,44,845 currently.

Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases and are currently at 0.42%. This is the lowest since March 2020. India’s active caseload stands at 1,44,845. The active cases have been at the lowest in 260 days.

It is the lowest caseload in the past 260 days according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Total vaccination stands at 1,08,21,66,365.