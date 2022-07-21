5-YO Boy Buried Alive As Wall Collapses On Him In Khurda

Khurda: A 5-year-old boy was buried alive after a wall collapsed on him at Beguniamuli village in Arikama panchayat under Bolagarh block of Khurda district today.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul.

According to reports, the incident took place while the kid was playing near the house and the wall suddenly collapsed on him. Though he was rescued by the villagers from under the debris, till then he was dead.

On getting the information, police arrived at the spot and recovered the body before sending it for post-mortem.

A pal of gloom descended on the village following the incident.