5-Tier Security In Puri For Shree Mandira Parikrama Project Inauguration On Jan 17

Puri: Elaborate security arrangements have been made by Puri Police for the inauguration ceremony of the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project on the 17th of January 2024. A total of 44 platoons of police forces have been deployed in the Pilgrim Town from Friday till 16th Jan.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will dedicate the Parikrama project of Puri Srimandir for the devotees on 17th Jan.

“As the rituals for the grand ceremony commenced today, strict security measures have been put in place by the police,” informed Central Police IG Ashish Singh in a press conference in Puri.

A 5-tier security arrangement has been made around Puri Town. The 44 platoons of police forces will remain deployed until the 16th. There will be 5 Additional SPs, 10 DSPs, and 30 Inspectors. However, there will be separate and special security arrangements on the inauguration day. On the 17th, there will be 66 platoons of police forces.

Special arrangements will be made to ensure that devotees have a pleasant darshan of the Holy Trinity at the Srimandir. Police personnel will be present at the gates of the Parikrama Marg and overall surveillance will be done through Sophisticated CCTVs having face reading features.

Latest AI technology will be used for the security system management from a control room while there will be separate security arrangements at the 12th-Century shrine. Specially formed k9 teams, bomb disposal teams, and specially trained police in civil clothes will be deployed.