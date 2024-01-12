The Long Travellers of Sanctified Doves Pair from Africa to Incredible Gujarat India

The Namaqua Dove, a diminutive pigeon with an elongated tail, exhibits a dark upper body and a lighter lower plumage. The male features a striking black mask and a vibrant bill, while the female presents a plain head and a dark bill. During flight, its wings display a vivid rufous hue. This species is prevalent in diverse dry and open habitats at lower and middle elevations. Its distinctive vocalization is characterized by a prolonged, two-parted “hoo-oooooo,” often repeated endlessly. Notably, its small size and elongated tail set it apart from all other doves within its range.

Scientifically known as Oena capensis, the Namaqua Dove stands as a small pigeon, representing the sole species in the genus Oena. Its habitat spans Sub-Saharan Africa, Arabia, and Madagascar.

Measuring around 22 cm in length with a wingspan of 28–33 cm and a weight of 40g, the Namaqua Dove resembles a sparrow in size. Its defining features include a lengthy, black, tapered tail and predominantly gray plumage, with a white belly and chestnut primary feathers visible during flight. Adult males boast a yellow and red beak, complemented by a black face, throat, and breast, while females lack the black coloring and sport a red-based gray bill. Juveniles exhibit dark blotches on the wings and shoulders, resembling adult females.

The species’ melodic expression is a subdued, brief, double hoo, with the second note extending higher—kuh-whooo—a mournful refrain frequently echoed.

A widespread resident breeder in Sub-Saharan Africa and Madagascar, the Namaqua Dove extends its range into the Arabian Peninsula, southern Israel, and Jordan. Thriving in near-desert environments with acacia and bushes, this dove exhibits a propensity to venture beyond its original habitat, as evidenced by sightings in South Asian countries. Notably, sightings in Pakistan include the recording of this species near shore waters off Paradise Point, Karachi, on Friday, 14 October 2016, while in India, multiple observations have been documented near Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary.

This was photographed at Nalsarover, Gujarat, India.

K. Shiva Kumar. A Wildlife Storyteller These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana.

K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.