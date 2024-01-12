Maniabandha Handloom Products Now Available At Cuttack Railway Station

Cuttack: The One Station One Product stall at Cuttack Railway station is showcased with the handloom products of Maniabandha Village in Badamba Tehsil of Cuttack District. Now the passengers at Cuttack Railway station can avail the famous Maniabandha Handloom products in the station premises itself.

During his recent visit to Badamba, Odisha, Sri Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Hon’ble Minister of Railways, assured local weavers of the opening of a Maniabandha stall at Cuttack station under the “One Station One Product” initiative.

The One Station- One Product Concept was announced by the Government of India with an objective to provide enhanced livelihood and welfare of local artisans, potters, Weavers/Handloom weavers, tribals etc. The Railway station will act as a marketing channel to promote their products.

As a part of this initiative, the Maniabandha Handloom Cluster Consortium, Cuttack, consisting of more than 5000 weavers, has got an opportunity to showcase and to sell the handloom products to the passengers travelling to and from Cuttack Railway station.

The One Stration One Product stalls at Railway stations are working as a platform for for the artisans and craft people benefitted under Pradhan Mantri Viswakarma Yojana. PM Viswakarma Yojana is an initiative by the government of India to support and uplift the artisans and craftsmen belonging to the Vishwakarma community.

At present Khurda Road division is having One Station stalls at 12 Railway stations i.e Bhubaneswar, Puri, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Chatrapur, Brahmapur, Palasa, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Angul and Dhenkanal Railway stations showcasing the products of local artisans.