40 Quintals Of PDS Rice Seized In Mayurbhanj, Two Held

Baripada: Police have seized around 40 quintals of rice which was meant to be dispensed under Public Distribution Scheme in Ufalgadia village under Suliapada block in Mayurbhanj district and arrested two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip off, the ream of cops conducted a raid in that area and seized the PDS rice which were transported illegally.

The two persons were forwarded to the court. A case has been registered against the two accused in the police station.