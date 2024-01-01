Massive Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Tokyo: A massive earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate.

A tsunami around 3-meter high struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

The Nato area experienced seven earthquakes, while 11 has been registered across all of Japan. The major tsunami warning issued for the Nato Peninsula area was the top-level alert out of three warnings and was equal to one issued after the March 2011 quake in the Tohoku region.