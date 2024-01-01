Bike Rider Killed After Hitting Tree In Gajapati

Gajapati: A bike rider was killed as his bike crashed into a roadside tree at Chiting ghat under Chandragiri police station in Gajapati district. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per sources the bike rider crashed into the tree at the ghat area either due to its high speed or due to dense fog.

The dead body was sent for post-mortem. An investigation was launched to ascertain the identity of the deceased.