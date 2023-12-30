4-Year-Old Child Run Over By Speeding Truck In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A four-year-old child was killed after a speeding truck hit him on the National Highway no 40 at Deobharandi village under Raighar block in Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified Gourav Antakuri, son of Kumar Antakuri and Hembai Antakuri of Urid village in Chhattisgarh.

As per sources, the child along with his parents has come to visit his grandfather in Deobharandi village. Today while playing in front of the house, a speeding truck coming from Raipur ran over him at Kundei main road. As a result, he died on the spot.

After the incident, the villagers staged a road blockade demanding compensation. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and assured that an inquiry would be carried out. A pall of gloom descended on the village after the death of the child.