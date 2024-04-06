4 killed, over 15 injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least four persons were killed and more than 15 were injured in two separate tragic road accidents at different places in Odisha on Saturday.

Two ‘Danda’ artistes were killed and more than 15 were injured as a pickup van turned turtle at Sompur square under Hinjili police station in Ganjam district on Saturday.

All of them were immediately rushed to Hinjili hospital. However, seven of the injured were shifted to Berhampur MKCG hospital as their condition deteriorated. Conditions of at least three of them are stated to be critical as they have sustained severe head injuries.

In another incident, a father-son duo lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Baruhan square in Jajpur. The deceased have been identified as Sainda Jena and his son Muna Jena who were residents of Simulua village in the district.

The father and son duo were returning home after visiting a relative’s house on a bike. However, a tipper rammed their vehicle at around 9 pm. In the process, the father died on the spot while the son sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to Jajpur District Headquarters; however, doctors declared him brought dead.