Heat wave warning for 14 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is reeling under intense head wave as mercury soared significantly across the state.

The Meteorological Centre has also issued heat wave warning for as many as 14 districts of Odisha. “Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khordha, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Angul, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, and Jharsuguda,” it said.

In view of the rising heat wave, the SRC has directed to take precautionary measures and open adequate water bodies at prominent places in the city.