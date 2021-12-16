37 entities of China, Turkey & others are now in US’s trade blacklist

Washington: The United States on Thursday placed Chinese biotechnology companies on a trade blacklist.

This backlisting is part of the larger trade restrictions imposed by the US Commerce Department against 37 entities from China, Georgia, Malaysia and Turkey.

The country has put trade curbs on China especially for their alleged role in assisting in high-tech surveillance on the Uyghur community.

“This rule implements the decision of the ERC [End-User Review Committee] to add thirty-seven entities under forty entries to the Entity List … The entities are located in the People’s Republic of China, Georgia, Malaysia, and Turkey,” the statement said.

“Of the forty entries, thirty-four are located in China, three are located in Georgia, one is located in Malaysia, and two are located in Turkey. Three entities are listed under multiple destinations, accounting for the difference between the number of entities and number of entries in this final rule,” it added.

The US Commerce Department said that blacklisted Chinese entities are engaged in developing and deploying biotechnology and other technologies for military applications and human rights abuses.