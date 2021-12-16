Bhubaneswar: 79 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 96 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 79 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 79 COVID-19 positive cases, 15 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 73 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 96 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 122,642 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,049 are active cases while 120,479 persons have recovered and 1093 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.