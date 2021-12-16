Odisha Police Wins National Award for Best Implementation of ICJS Project
Cuttack: Odisha Police has won the national award for the best implementation of the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project.
The State Police Department has been ranked first in the implementation and utilization of the ICJS.
While the second position has been jointly shared by Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh has ranked third.
DGP Abhay, who will retire this month, complimented and congratulated the State Crime Records Bureau of Odisha and the State Forensic Science Laboratory for the achievement.
Awards for states for best implementation of ICJS project- Pillar name : Forensic were also announced today in the Conference of Good practices in CCTNS/ICJS.
1. 1st position – Odisha
2. 2nd position (jointly) – Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh
3. 3rd position – Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/jX151IfuQl
— NCRB (@NCRBHQ) December 16, 2021