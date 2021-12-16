Odisha Police Wins National Award for Best Implementation of ICJS Project

Cuttack: Odisha Police has won the national award for the best implementation of the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project.

The State Police Department has been ranked first in the implementation and utilization of the ICJS.

While the second position has been jointly shared by Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh has ranked third.

DGP Abhay, who will retire this month, complimented and congratulated the State Crime Records Bureau of Odisha and the State Forensic Science Laboratory for the achievement.