30K Diyas Lighted By School Students To Celebrate Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration

Bhubaneswar: Reverberating with the sense of devotion and joy which has gripped the state on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of Shree Mandira Parikrama Prakalpa, the students of Vikash Residential School, Deras, Bhubaneswar lighted 30,000 Diyas today evening, which were arranged in a formation depicting Lord Shree Jagannath and the holy Nilachakra. More than 1000 students of the institution joined hands to create this visual spectacle of sorts.

Chairman Odisha Tourism Development Corporation Dr. Lenin Mohanty graced this auspicious occasion as the Chief Guest. “I thank the management & students of Vikash Residential School for accepting the clarion call of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik who had urged the people of the state to dedicate the day in the service of the Lord by lighting Diyas, offering prayers, beating cymbals, blowing conch shells, sing devotional songs and perform Kirtan to celebrate the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project. The devotional atmosphere here in Vikash Residential School with the chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ will reverberate far & wide, and help in strengthening the centuries old Jagannath culture which is the true identity of Odisha” said Dr. Mohanty.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Vikash Residential School Valluri Srinivas said “I thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister for the visionary Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri which has added a new feather in the cap of transformed Odisha. The management, staff and students of Vikash Residential School are grateful to the Honble Chief Minister for this landmark project, which was unbelievable a few years back”.

Principal Vikash Residential School R Vijay Kumar, Principal Vikash Global School Vijayalakshmi Das, Dean Senior Secondary A Dilip Kumar, Social Worker Pranab Swain, Valluri Sridevi and others were present on the occasion.