Adani To Invest Rs 62,400 Cr In Data Centres, Energy Projects In Two States

New Delhi: Gautam Adani’s apples-to-airport conglomerate will invest Rs 62,400 crore in the next 10 years in setting up data centres in Maharashtra and Telangana to provide infrastructure for the booming digital services demand in the country.

The conglomerate’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises will invest Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years in setting up a 1 gigawatt (GW) hyperscale data centre in either Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and Pune, and another Rs 5,000 crore in setting up a 100 MW data centre in Telangana.

The group plans to build nine data centres. AdaniConnex – a joint venture with the global data centre provider EdgeConnex Inc – already has one operational data centre in Chennai and has completed two-thirds of the construction on facilities in Noida and Hyderabad.

Adani Enterprises Ltd and the Maharashtra government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the 1 GW hyperscale data infrastructure.

Adani Enterprises will invest Rs 5,000 crore in setting up a 100 MW data centre that will use green energy while its renewable energy unit Adani Green Energy Ltd will spend an equivalent amount in setting up two pump storage projects.