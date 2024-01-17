IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India Beat Afghanistan In Thrilling Second Super Over

India achieved a clean sweep by winning the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India elected to bat first after winning the toss, which presented them with a different challenge. However, the Indian team got off to a disastrous start, losing four wickets in just 4.3 overs with the departure of Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson.

Despite the terrible start, India managed to post 212/4, thanks to the brilliant performance of Rohit Sharma, the captain of the team, who remained unbeaten on 121* off 69 deliveries. His knock, which included 11 fours and 8 sixes, played a significant role in India’s success. Rinku Singh’s 69 off 39 and a hat-trick of sixes to finish the Indian innings also made a significant contribution to the team’s total score.

Rohit Sharma played a flawless innings, showcasing all the shots he is known for, and adding some new T20 special strokes such as the reverse pull. In the run chase, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scored half-centuries, while Gulbadin Naib’s unbeaten effort forced the match to a super over. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 for 20 in his 3 overs, while Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket each.

The match went to a double super over after both teams tied the first one. In the end, Afghanistan emerged victorious by losing only one wicket at the score of 1 during the second super over while India managed to score only 11 runs. Ravi Bishnoi was given the responsibility to bowl the second super over after Mukesh Kumar bowled the first one for India.