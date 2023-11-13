18 Days to Go for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Trailer; RCB Celebrates Countdown

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire mania doesn’t seem to pause at any point. As the trailer is all set to release on December 1st, its excitement is constantly on the rise all across the nation. An example of the same was recently witnessed when the pioneer IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore counted 18 days of its trailer release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire as Virat Kohli’s jersey number also marks 18. This indeed speak volumes about the excitement about the film that is well visible in every corner of the nation.

Uniquely, Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a poster and began the countdown of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire trailer release. The team uniquely, connected to the jersey number of Virat Kohli that also marks 18.

They further jotted down the caption –

“Just 18 days to go for the #SalaarCeaseFire Trailer launch, on Dec 1st at 7:19 PM! 💥

The excitement is building up as we eagerly await #Salaar from our partners @hombalefilms 🍿”

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is an upcoming cinematic spectacle that marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and will star Baahubali star Prabhas. The film promises to redefine the action genre and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023