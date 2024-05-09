3 bodies with bullet wounds on heads found inside car in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, police has found three dead bodies including that of a minor girl from inside a car at a playground near Banipahad under Lakhanpur police station limits. All three deceased have been identified as belonging to one family and residents of Brajrajnagar.

Upon being informed, local police reached the spot with a scientific team. Investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Locals are suspecting that the family might have committed suicide.

According to sources, all the three sustained bullet injuries. Police is investigating the incident and it is yet to be known whether it is a murder of suicide.