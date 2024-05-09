Rashmika Mandanna Joins Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’ Directed By A R Murugadoss – Bollywood’s New Dream Team

After giving blockbuster hits like Animal and Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna gets paired opposite Salman Khan for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Brace yourselves as the curtain rises on EID 2025!

Fresh off the success of her recent blockbusters like “Animal” and “Pushpa,” Rashmika Mandanna is set to captivate audiences once again in “Sikandar.” Her ethereal charm and undeniable talent have already won hearts nationwide, making her the perfect fit for Nadiadwala’s ambitious venture. The unusual pairing of Salman and Rashmika are going to leave the fans and audiences excited to see what unfolds on Eid 2025.

The production house officially announced the news on the social Handle.

‘Sikandar’ heralds the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, A.R. Murugadoss, the mastermind behind cinematic gems like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, brings his Midas touch to the project ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

As the title ‘Sikandar’ takes centre stage, it ignites a fervour of excitement and curiosity, leaving audiences eager to witness the magic that unfolds. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary cinematic journey like never before – EID 2025 just got a whole lot more thrilling!