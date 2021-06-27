27-YO Woman Electrocuted To Death In Ganjam

Ganjam: A 27-year-old woman was electrocuted to death due to a short circuit at Netenga village under Gangpur police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Nayak (27), wife of Arun Kumar Nayak of the same village.

As per reports, the incident took place when Laxmi had switched on the electric motor and got electric shock due to a short circuit and fell unconscious.

She was immediately rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital. However, she succumbed while undergoing treatment.