Realme C11 (2021) Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The Realme C11 (2021) has been launched in India. the company silently listed the device on its official website for the country. India isn’t the first country to get the Realme C11 (2021) though. The phone was launched in Russia last month. Going by the name, the Realme C11 (2021) seems to be a successor to the first-generation Realme C11 that was launched in India in July last year. However, we aren’t sure if we can call it a successor because the Realme C11 (2021) has an inferior processor and rear camera compared to the Realme C11. Anyway, let us have a look at Realme C11’s (2021) price in India and its specifications.

Realme C11 (2021) price in India

The Realme C11 (2021) price in India is Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB variant, and it is the only configuration on offer. The Realme C11 (2021) is currently available to purchase from Realme’s official online store. There is a Rs 200 discount on the Realme C11 (2021) as an introductory offer. That brings down the price of the device to Rs 6,799. The Realme C11 (2021) can be had in Cool Blue and Cool Grey color variants.

Realme C11 (2021) specifications

The Realme C11 (2021) features a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a V-shaped notch at the top. The phone features an 8MP camera at the rear with an LED flash and full-HD video recording option and a 5MP camera at the front with an HD video recording option. The phone does not get a fingerprint scanner.

Powering the Realme C11 (2021) is the Unisoc SC9863 chipset. As mentioned earlier, you can get the device in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration in India. Realme hasn’t mentioned which version of the Android OS does the smartphone ship with. The Realme C11 (2021) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. You get two SIM card slots, single-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microUSB port.