Odisha CEO Urges People To Vote In Huge Numbers In The Third Phase

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha CEO has urged people to vote in huge numbers in the third phase of elections on May 25, said reports. The third phase of election campaigning will end today.

On the May 25 in the third phase, votes will be casted in 10,551 polling centers under tight security. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal urged the voters that no matter where they live that is in the village or the city, they should make sure to vote.