26 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Police In Maharashtra

Nagpur: At least 26 Maoists were killed on Saturday in a major anti-rebel operation in Mardintola jungle under Garapatti police station in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

According to reports, the gun battle took place in the morning at Korchi in the Mardintola forest area when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation led by additional SP Soumya Munde.

The encounter is taking place in the forested areas of Danora in Gadchiroli district – close to the Chhattisgarh border.

There are no reports of casualties among the police and security forces. This is the fifth big encounter in recent times in Gadchiroli.